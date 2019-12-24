James Clyde McClinton Chippewa Township James Clyde McClinton of Beaver Falls, (Chippewa Twp.) and Aiken, South Carolina passed away December 21, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He was born August 23, 1933, to the late Mable (Mansfield) and R. Gayle McClinton. Jim graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1951. After graduation he was drafted and served in the United States Army. His basic training was getting him ready to go to Korea, but the war ended, and the remainder of his service was in Anchorage, Alaska. Upon his return, he was employed by The Babcock and Wilcox Company, Beaver Falls, where he retired after 35 years of service. Jim was an avid sports fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Blackhawk Football. He was an honorary member of the Blackhawk Football Boosters Club and he also helped coach the Chippewa Indians Mighty Mite Football Team. Jim leaves behind his wife, Marnee Barlcay McClinton who he married 63 years ago; his daughter, Ellie D. McClinton, Aiken, S.C.; his son, Scott M. McClinton (Susan), Tampa, Fla.; grandchildren, Hunter D. McClinton, Aiken, S.C., Scott M. McClinton, Jr., Springfield, Va. and Maddie McClinton, Gainesville, Fla. and a brother, Larry W. McClinton, formerly of Bullhead, Arizona. He was predeceased by his two sons, James C. McClinton, Jr. (Jacy) and Robert B. McClinton (Bobo) and his sister, Beverley Sturm of Texas. Jim will be remembered by all who knew him for his love for the Steelers, football and hunting. He was someone his family and friends could always count on and was a genuine person. There will be a memorial celebrating Jim's life to be announced at a later date. The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.