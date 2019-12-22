Richard William 'Zim' Zihmer Sr. Hopewell Township Richard William Zihmer, Sr., "Zim", 88, of Hopewell Township, went home to be with the Lord when he passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, with his devoted family by his side. He was born January 30, 1931, in Aliquippa and was the son of the late Joseph and Catherine Zihmer. Richard was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Zihmer and a sister, Rita Slezak. He was a member of House of Prayer Lutheran Church. Richard worked at J&L Steel Mill Aliquippa Works for 37 1/2 years in the B.O.F. North Mill. He also had an Asphalt Sealcoating business which he started in 1975 with his son. Richard continued to work until the age of 85. He enjoyed spending time at his camp in the mountains of Forest County, Pa., with his family, friends and his dogs, where he loved to hunt, fish, and tell stories. His world revolved around his family whom he loved very much. He was a good hearted, caring and giving husband, dad and friend to all who knew him. He will be missed and loved forever. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Leona (Grago) Zihmer; a son, Richard Zihmer, Jr., Hopewell Twp.; a daughter and son-in-law, LeAnn (Zihmer) Ambrose and her husband Dave Ambrose, Evans City; and a special canine, Shiloh, who was his buddy. A private service was held at the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. A special thank you to his favorite home nurse Tia, for being so caring and compassionate and to Good Samaritan Hospice for their wonderful care. Donations may be made, if desired, to the Beaver County Humane Society in memory of Richard W. Zihmer, Sr.