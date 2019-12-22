Louis R. Hapach Midland Louis R. Hapach, 54, of Midland, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. A complete obituary will be announced in Tuesday's edition of the Times by the SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME, 600 Beaver Ave., Midland.
