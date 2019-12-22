Linda (Dulaney) Konter Formerly of Moon Township Linda (Dulaney) 'Gick' Konter, 69, of Milwaukee, previously of Moon Twp., passed away December 19, 2019, in St Francis Hospital, Milwaukee, Wis., after a long illness. Born May 5, 1950, in Sewickley, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Combs) Trimber. Linda was a loving mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She loved spending time making crafts and sewing for family and friends. Surviving are her loving husband, Michael Konter; three children, Melissa Konter, Charles (Jan) Dulaney and Joseph (Kris) Dulaney; four grandchildren, Chauncie Dulaney, Paige Dulaney, Alexis Dulaney and Trey Dulaney; great-grandchild, Rocco Dulaney; brother, Gary (Marilou) Trimber; and three sisters, Diane (Nicholas) Reno, Donna (Steve) Chruszcz and Barbara (Brian) Olson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Frank Dulaney, and a grandchild, Devon Dulaney. Services will be announced at a later date. Local arrangements handled by COPELAND FUNERAL HOME.