Jill Thellman Romanoski Koppel Jill Thellman Romanoski, 67, of Koppel, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehab Center. Complete obituary will be announced by the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum.
