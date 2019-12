Lois G. 'Granimal' Hogue West Mayfield Lois G. 'Granimal' Hogue, 87, of West Mayfield, died Wednesday December 18, 2019, in her home. Friends will be received today, Friday, December 20, 2019, from 2 to 7 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA 15010, where a service will be conducted Saturday at 10 a.m., with Pastor David Sutton, officiating.