Ruthann Debo Pulaski Township Ruthann Debo, 72, of Pulaski Twp., passed away peacefully Monday, December 16, 2019, at home, with her loving family by her side. Born February 13, 1947, in West Mifflin, Pa., she was the daughter of the late James and Ruth (Boozell) Gahagan. She was a graduate of Beaver High School and Slippery Rock University, where she received a degree in Education. She worked for Beaver Internal Medicine and then retired from Heritage Valley Rheumatology. She was the loving mother of her two daughters, Sheri (Mike) McWilliams, Hopewell and Stacey Debo (JC DeVaughn), Rochester; three grandchildren, Kelly (Rich) Howard, Jonathan (Jennifer) McWilliams and Lauren (Courtney) McWilliams; five great grandchildren, Cameron, Nolan, Raegan, Sophia and Mitchell; sister, Janice (Mike) Burgett, Corvallis, Oregon and a niece, Jessica. The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Beaver County Cancer and Heart Association, 3582 Brodhead Road, Suite 201, Monaca, Pa 15061. Arrangements by J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.