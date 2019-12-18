Patricia A. Stepek South Beaver Township Patricia A. Stepek, 89, of South Beaver Township, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, after a brief illness. Pat was born January 27, 1930, in New Brighton, to the late Clyde C. and Eva R. (Beitsch) Morgan. Pat was a devoted member of Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church in Darlington, where she was their Treasurer and member of the choir. Upon her passing she was a Bookkeeper for Blackhawk Mechanical, the Auditor for South Beaver Township and a Notary Public since 1971. She enjoyed singing with Tony and the Tones and the Beaver Valley Choral Society. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Stepek in 1989; a grandson, Danny Moyer; three brothers and seven sisters. She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Linda Moyer and Roger Hardman, Boardman, Ohio, Darlene and Mark Pavlick, Akron, Ohio and Charlotte and Robert Wood, South Beaver Township; a son and daughter-in-law, John C. and Patricia Stepek, Monaca; two grandchildren, Carolyn Franjko and Candi Kominack; five great grandchildren, Morgan, Jonathan, Taylor, Hunter and Cody; a great-great-grandson, Charlie and a sister, Mary Jane Muschweck, Texas. Friends will be received Friday, December 20, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where a service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. Pastor Bob Saul will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Pat Stepek to Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 718 Market Street, Darlington, PA 16115.