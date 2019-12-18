Janice D. Hill Monaca Janice D. Hill, 75, of Monaca, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 14, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Focused on her family, Janice was a loving mother and grandmother who was the 'glue' who kept the family together. She was preceded in death by her parents, Granville and Alice Bedwell Cole; a son, Keith Wayne Sullivan; and a daughter, Sharon Tilly. Janice will be sadly missed by her daughter, Kelly Bartoles; six grandchildren, Jessica, Michelle, Amy, Jason, Nathan, and Taylor; a sister, Sharla Burkey; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, followed by a funeral service on Friday at 10 a.m. with Pastor Michael Bailey officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Monaca. A luncheon will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to defray expenses. To share online condolences, get directions or other information, please visit www.simpsonfuneralhome.com.