Roxanne M. 'Roxy' Santilli Aliquippa Roxanne M. 'Roxy' Santilli, 62, of Aliquippa, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, December 14, 2019, in her home. Born January 2, 1957, in Sewickley, she is a daughter of Janet (Scarsella) Svajgert. Roxy was preceded in death by her father and stepmother, Sebastian and Martha Santilli and her stepfather, James Svajgert. In addition to her beloved mother, she is survived by a brother and his girlfriend, Frank Santilli and Tracey Cox; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Darlene and Mark DiLorenzo and Jamie McGivern; her nieces and nephews, Jessica, Camillo, Dante, Amelia, Brittany and Frankie; great nephew, Giordano; two great nieces, Leia and Veda; her dear and devoted friend, Gloria Nordi and her fur babies, Lizzy, Pearl, Lola, Gracie, Sam, Felix, and Cleo. Friends will be received Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, where a service will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp. Roxy will be remembered as an awesome aunt, the most generous person, and someone who never met a stranger. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.