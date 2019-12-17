Richard Andrew Alberti Formerly of Vanport Richard Andrew Alberti, 77, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Vanport, passed away on December 12, 2019, in the VA Hospital Pittsburgh. Born on October 12, 1942, in Rochester, he was the son of the late John and Marie Rosepiler Alberti. Richard will be remembered for his love of theater and his dogs. Richard was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam Era. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Robert and Charles Alberti. He will be sadly missed by his sister, Mary Ann Guy of Monaca; a brother and sister-in-law, George and Linda Alberti of Beaver Falls; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends, especially three very close friends, Karen, Darleen, and Barb. There will be no public visitation. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver PA 15009. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com.