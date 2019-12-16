Carole Lee Weiland Formerly of New Sewickley Carole Lee Weiland, 72, of Bastrop, Texas, formerly of New Sewickley, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 51 years to James T. Weiland; loving mother to Veronica (Joseph) Lindsay and Mia Weiland; grandmother to Danielle and Nicole; great-grandmother to Emmett; eldest sister to Linda Supinsky, Robert Evans, Eddie (Joanne) Evans and Benjamin Williams. Carole is also survived by several nieces and nephews and extended family. Carole was a remarkable woman whose laughter was contagious. She loved her family deeply and was especially proud of her granddaughters. She was a member of The Christian Mothers and taught religious education with her husband for over 30 years, where she nurtured many friendships and relationships. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Mass in Carole's honor at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Our Lady of Peace Parish, Conway. Immediately following, until 4 p.m. a celebration of life reception will be held across the street at Stephens Hall. Additionally, family will be available for condolences later in the evening from 6 to 8 p.m. also at Stephens Hall.