Robert E. Bickerton Center Township Robert E. Bickerton, 104, of Center Township, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Friends will be received on Wednesday, December 18th from 4 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, where services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Monaca. A completed obituary will appear in Tuesday's Times. To share online condolences, get directions or other information, please visit www.simpsonfuneralhome.com.