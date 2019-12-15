Irene Kachur Formerly of Ambridge Irene Kachur, age 94, formerly of Ambridge, Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019. Born on December 5, 1925, in Ambridge, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Wadislawa and Stanley Rutkowski. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Kachur; loving mother to Diane (Ernie) Dale, Darcee (Tony) Sellari, Patty (Tom) Innerbricker and Janet (Mike) Harbison; cherished grandmother to Tom, Jeff and Mike Dale, Amy and Chris Sellari and Justin Harbison; loving great-grandmother to Casey, Connor, Caroline, Ethan, Jacob, Juliet, Jordan and Taylor; and dear aunt to Eileen (Rich) Fabert and Joseph (Barbara) Rutkowski. At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburgh cremation.com.