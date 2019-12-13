Victoria P. Mangie Center Township Victoria P. Mangie, of Center Township, formerly of Monaca, was reunited with her beloved husband Art on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was born on September 30, 1924, in Westover, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Peppetti. Victoria was a devoted mother who went to work at Joseph Horne's to help her children get the education she thought was so important for them. Her whole life revolved around her husband and her family. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph; her brother, Domenic; and her sister, Joan. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law with whom she resided, Nanette and Bob McKay; son and daughter-in-law, Art and Jean Mangie; her daughter-in-law, Bernie Mangie; her six grandchildren, Rebecca (Dan) Naber, Allison (Greg) Callahan, Arthur (Marisa) Mangie, Kristina Mangie, Chelsea (Ryan) Hulme, and Cameron McKay; also her great-grandchildren, Aaron and Leah Callahan, and was awaiting the arrival of baby Hulme. Friends will be received on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, where prayers will be offered on Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca. Final farewell and commendation in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Monaca. Memorial contributions may be made in Vickie's memory to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1499 Pennsylvania Avenue, Monaca, PA 15061. To share online condolences, view her video tribute, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.