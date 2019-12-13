Michael C. Frank Jr. Ambridge Michael C. Frank, Jr., 69, of Ambridge, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, in Heritage Valley Sewickley. Born March 1, 1950, in Sewickley, he was the son of the late Michael and Jennie Davanzio Frank Sr. He taught at Beaver County Career & Technology Center and was a member of Good Samaritan Catholic Church and the Sewickley Masonic Lodge. Surviving are his wife, Judith McCartney Horniak Frank; two sons, Michael and Jonathon (Carmen); one daughter, Kristen (David); seven grandchildren, Gabrielle, Garrett, Jonathon, Brandon, Cailin, Ashlin and Dominic; one sister, Lois Beighley; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Chris and Ken Francis; two nephews, Bill (Lisa) and Sean (Jennifer) and one niece, Ashley Francis; dear friends, Dave and Grace Cammarata and many great nieces and great nephews Friends will be received Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 1 to 6 p.m. at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a Blessing Service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Good Samaritan Cemetery