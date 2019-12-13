Jay A. McCowin Cannelton Jay A. McCowin, of Cannelton, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, (his 72nd wedding anniversary) at Trinity Oaks Personal Care Home in Brighton Township. He was born December 30, 1923, in Cannelton, to the late A. Roy and Zoe (Inman) McCowin. On December 12, 1947, Jay was united in marriage to Martha E. Steel in Beaver Falls. The couple resided in Cannelton, where they became loving parents to their four children, Linda, Dennis, Bruce, and Connie. Jay was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during World War II in New Guinea and the Philippines. He retired from Babcock and Wilcox Tubular Products, East Works plant in 1985, after 43 years of service as a Rotary Straightener operator. He and Martha were volunteers for the American Red Cross and the Beaver County Contact helpline for 18 years. He and Martha attended Pathway Church in Chippewa Township. Grateful for having shared in his life are his children, Linda (Ronald) Wiese, Cherry Hill, N.J.; Dennis (Lucy) McCowin, Erie, Pa.; Bruce (Debra) McCowin, Chippewa Twp.; and Connie (Damon) Sherrod, Deptford, N.J. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, David (Peggy), Rhonda, Chandra, Rachel (Josh), Jarrod (Heather), Amanda (Andrew), Brian, Tina, and Tom, as well as eleven great-grandchildren, Cora, Emmet, Ellie, Norah, Caleb, Hazel, Judah, Cruz, Vera, Winnie, and Christopher. Jay is preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Martha, who passed away on September 4, 2019, and a sister, Zelma McCowin. Friends will be received Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls. Additional visitation will be held Saturday at Pathway Church, 239 Braun Road, Beaver Falls, from noon until the service at 1 p.m. with Pastor John Westurn officiating. Private interment will be in Sylvania Hills Cemetery, Daugherty Township. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be sent to Gallagher Foundation, 1370 Washington Pike, Suite 401B, Bridgeville, PA 15017, or to a charity of your choice. The family is grateful to Nancy Simmons and the entire staff of the Trinity Oaks Assisted Living community for their years of loving care for Jay, and to Gallagher Hospice for their care and compassion in his final days.