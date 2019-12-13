Annie Lee Harris Beaver Falls Annie Lee Harris, 93, was called to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was born August 5, 1926, in Tallahassee, Fla. She was the second oldest daughter born to the late Calvin and Roxann Hall. Annie, who had accepted Christ as her personal savior, was a faithful member of Wayman Chapel AME Church in New Brighton, Pa., for more than 60 years and was the oldest living female member. She served the church "with joy" in numerous capacities before her illness. She was an extremely devoted wife and mother; a great homemaker who was always willing to try something new. But her love of flowers was one of her biggest joys. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Buster" Harris; three sisters, Malinda Hughes, Rosa Hall and Joanne Rollins; two brothers, Haymon Hall and Elijah Hall; three brothers-in-law, Essex Hughes, Frank Allen and Ray Rollins; and grandsons, John and Christopher Harris. She will surely be missed by her daughters, Richiebell Davis of San Tan Valley, Ariz., and Beatrice Harris of Beaver Falls; sons, Johnny (Ethel) Harris of Beaver Falls, John Harris of Rochester and Clinton (Delores) Harris of Maryville, Tenn.; 16 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Family and friends will be received at the CAMPBELL'S BEAVER FALLS FUNERAL HOME, 14th Street and Eighth Avenue, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com, on Monday, December 16, 2019, from 12 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Bobby Wilson officiating. Procession to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park to follow. Condolences may be left online at www.campbellfuneralhomes.com