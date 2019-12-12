Patricia E. Kuzma Rochester Patricia E. Kuzma, 79, of Rochester, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at UPMC Passavant, North Hills. She was born January 20, 1940, in Sewickley, a daughter of the late John and Katherine Camille Majetic Bosh. She was employed at the Hampton Inn in Center Twp. She was a member of the Good Samaritan Catholic Church in Ambridge. She is survived by two sons, Michael Kuzma, Darlington and Jeff Kuzma and Melinda, Rochester; three daughters, Sandy Kuzma, Baden, Kim Patterson and Steve, Mt. Holly, N.C. and Nichole Kuzma and Tim, Industry; a daughter-in-law, Debra Kotula Kuzma, Baden; two brothers, Leonard Bosh and Nancy, Connecticut and Matthew Bosh, Baden and three sisters and brothers-in-law, Barbara and William Doran, N.Y., Rose and Rich King, Pittsburgh and Michelle and Joseph Schoffner, Arizona. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Kuzma, 2015; a brother, John Bosh and a sister, Denise Bosh. Friends will be received Friday, December 13, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. in BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a service will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at Good Samaritan Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Good Samaritan Cemetery, Fair Oaks.