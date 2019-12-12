Mary Jane Havranek New Castle Mary Jane Havranek, 92, of New Castle passed away the evening of December 10, 2019, at her residence. Born in Rochester, on September 7, 1927, Mary Jane was the daughter of the late Louis and Louise Princhinello Spagnola. Preceding her in death on July 24, 2005, was her husband, John F. (Whitey) Havranek, whom she married on May 14, 1949. Mary Jane was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish, St. Joseph the Worker site. Mary Jane enjoyed dancing, music, visiting casinos and playing black jack. She also enjoyed reading and cooking for her family. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she is survived by her three sons, Terrance Havranek and his wife, Maria of the Philippines, Thomas Havranek and his wife, Mimi and Timothy Havranek and his wife, Margie, all of New Castle; brothers, Anthony B. Spagnola of New Castle, and Bart Spagnola of Harmony, Pa.; sister, Gloria Krepps of Freedom; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her sister, Flora Krepps. Visitation is Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the ED & DON DECARBO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 941 S. Mill St. New Castle, PA 16101. A procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. for Holy Spirit Parish, St. Vitus site for a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. officiated by Father Brendan Dawson. Entombment will take place at Parkside Mausoleum. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.decarbofuneralhome.com.