William O. 'Papa' Russo Jr. Freedom William O. 'Papa' Russo Jr., 77, of Freedom, formerly of Rochester, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in the Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver Campus. He was born October 2, 1942, in Butler, the son of the late William O. Sr. and Mary Bumbico Russo. He was a retired laborer, out of the Laborers Union in New Brighton. He was a businessman and a self-made car salesman. He is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Amanda Russo of Ellport; one daughter, Toni L. Meyer of New Brighton and her companion, Dale M. Yarosz; three grandchildren, Stacie Grey and her husband, Michael, Sam Tapia and his wife, Tippani and Nick Tapia; five great grandchildren, Jordyn, Michael, and Madison Grey and Simon and Sayia and his faithful canine companion, Harley. He is also survived by a former son-in-law, Daniel Meyer of Beaver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Joanie Tapia; a brother, Larry Russo; two sisters, Francine and Pamela and his former wife, Karen Russo. His request was to be cremated with a memorial service to held privately at a later date. Arrangements by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. The family wishes memorial contributions be made to Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.