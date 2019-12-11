Jeffrey Jay Kalcevic Beaver Falls Jeffrey Jay Kalcevic, 50, of Beaver Falls, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Heritage Valley Beaver. He was born March 14, 1969, in Rochester, a son of Carol (Hickman) Kalcevic and the late William Kalcevic. Surviving are his daughters, Britne and Katie Kalcevic; fiancée, Brandy Durant; his mother, Carol Kalcevic; brothers and sisters-in-law, Glenn and Lynn Kalcevic, Todd and Laurie Kalcevic and Russ and Jenn Kalcevic and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father. Family and friends will be received at the CAMPBELL'S CHIPPEWA FUNERAL HOME, 2618 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with a service starting at 8 p.m. with Reverend Bob Saul officiating. Condolences may be left online at campbellfuneral homes.com.