Paula Rae Sheets New Brighton Paula Rae Sheets, 61, of New Brighton, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice Beaver. Born June 13, 1958, in New Brighton, a daughter of Nancy (Olliver) Sheets, New Brighton and the late Arthur Sheets. Surviving in addition to her mother are one son Waylon Beal, Chippewa; two sisters, Carla Williams and Lisa (Art) Lewis, both of Newport, N.C.; one brother, Lee (Joanne) Sheets, New Brighton and several nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Brad Sheets. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced by the family. Arrangements by the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.