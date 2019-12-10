Laurene 'Luddy' Duffy Darlington Township Laurene "Luddy" Duffy, 69, lifelong resident of Darlington Township, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. Luddy was born November 26, 1950, in Beaver Falls, to the late Rayburn Duffy, 1991 and Phyllis (Randatz) Duffy, 2018. She had an Electrolysis business in Darlington for 25 years. She fancied herself as an accomplished tap dancer. Luddy will be fondly remembered for her upbeat spirit, quirky humor and undeniable presence. She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Justin and Erin Darr, Washington, Pa.; Christopher and Brandi Darr, Chippewa Township; and Colin Duffy, Darlington Township; six grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Scott Brooks, South Beaver Township; two special aunts, Sandra Hienz and Marsha Matchett; and an uncle, Sam Randatz. She was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Duffy, 2018. A memorial mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Monica Parish, 116 Thorndale Drive, Beaver Falls. Memorial contributions may be made to the Patrick Duffy Scholarship Fund, Seacrest Country Day School, 7100 Davis Blvd., Naples, FL 34104.