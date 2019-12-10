Hope Elaine Crawford Beaver Falls Hope Elaine Crawford, 41, of Beaver Falls, lost her fight with cancer on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Heritage Valley Beaver. Born July 12, 1978, she is survived by her mother, Kathryn J. Johnston and brother, Justin Crawford, both of Beaver Falls; aunts, Karla Sheets, Beaver Falls, Elsie (Del) Grim, North Carolina and Bertha Murphy, New Jersey; uncle, John Johnston, Sharon; good friend whom she called "Pops" Bill Schofield; her Christian sister and friend, Pauline Hollencamp, Ellwood City; many cousins; great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, who she adored and who adored her, and her grandfather, Arthur and Bertha Johnston; grandmother, Jesse M. Crawford; several aunts and uncles and her best friend, Denise Jones, who died June of 2019, also of cancer. There will be no services as per Hope's wishes. Arrangements by the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com. Donations can be made, if desired, in her name to the funeral home.