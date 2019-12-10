Frank John Cindrich Sr. Center Township Frank John Cindrich, Sr., 83, of Center Township, was born to the late Dora and Joseph Cindrich on August 10, 1936. He left this world on the morning of Friday, December 6, 2019. Friends will be received Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca. Family and friends will meet at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 115 Trinity Drive, Aliquippa, where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Frank will be laid to rest beside his wife at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp., at 11 a.m. where the Beaver County Special Unit will conduct military honors.