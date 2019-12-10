Elizabeth A. Bowan Baden Elizabeth A. (Sapovchak) Bowan, 78, of Baden, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born on July 22, 1941, in Sewickley, the daughter of Michael and Mary Sapovchak. She was married October 12, 1968, to Alan G. Bowan, who preceded her in death. She was a devout member of the Holy Ghost Orthodox Church, Ambridge. Surviving are her children, Scott A. Bowan of Baden and Michele E. (Michael) Vecchio of Damascus, Md.; two sisters, Gloria (Michael John) Molenaur of Uniontown, Ohio and Mary Ellen (Edward) Spec of Economy and nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 6 p.m. until time of Parastas Services at 7:30 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Translation of the body will follow at 8 p.m. to Holy Ghost Orthodox Church. Family and friends will meet Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the church where a funeral service will be held with The Very Rev. William J. Evansky officiating. Interment will follow in Economy Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.