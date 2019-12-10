Caroline Lebda Baden Caroline Lebda, 96, of Baden, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 18, 1923, in Creslo, Pa., a daughter of the late Mirko and Mary Prestlets Plasay. She was a retired clerical secretary at the VA, the Office of Price Administration and worked at JC Penny in Northern Lights Shopping Center from 1965-1986. Surviving are her loving children, John (Lori) Lebda of Baden, Carol (Bill) Loftus of Baden and James (Barb) Lebda of Economy; eight grandchildren, Christy (Rich) Dixon of Baden, William "Butch" (Rebecca) Loftus of Center Twp., Michael (Erica) Loftus of Baden, Caron (Dennis) Baker Jr. of Baden, Patricia (Andrew) Dobich of Baden, Matthew (Brittany) Loftus of Baden and James and Joshua Lebda of Economy; twelve great-grandchildren, Ashley Dixon, Benjamin Loftus, Allison and Marena Baker, William, Caroline, Abigail and Lillian Dobich, William Loftus, Briella, Kendall and Colton Loftus; a very special twin sister, Rose Yapp of California, and her sister, Agnes Sherwood of Baldwin, Md. and Alice Lebda. Preceding her in death were her loving husband, John Lebda; two infant sisters, Annie and Catherine Plasay, infant brother, Evan Plasay; two sisters, Mary and Pauline Plasay and two brothers, George and Tom Plasay. There was no public visitation. She will be laid to rest privately next to the love of her life in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge.