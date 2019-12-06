Betty J. (Collins) McDonald Formerly of Ellwood City Mrs. Betty J. (Collins) McDonald, 85, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Rochester Manor in Rochester. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, with Rev. Gary Hilton officiating. Interment will be at the Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Mrs. McDonald's name may be made to the Ellwood City Area Public Library or the Beaver County Humane Society.