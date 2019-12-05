Bernard H. 'Bernie' Caplan Pittsburgh Bernard H. "Bernie" Caplan, 93, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Beaver Falls, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in UPMC St. Margaret Hospital. Born March 9, 1926, in Rochester, he was the son of the late Phillip and Cerna Levin Caplan. He was a graduate of Rochester High School and the University of Pittsburgh. He was a member of Temple Rodef Shalom, and a past president of Beaver Valley United Jewish Community Center. He had been the owner of the Fashion Center in Rochester, a partner in Blinn and Company, and founder and owner of Caplan Scrap Metal in Wampum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Rose Blinn Caplan; a grandson, Aaron Caplan; a sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Melvin Weinberg; and a sister-in-law, Fernie Caplan. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marilyn Sable Caplan; four sons and daughters-in-law, Howard and Lorrie Caplan, York, Pa.; Michael and Cheryl Caplan, Harrisburg, Pa.; Phillip Caplan and Zoe Schneider, Denver, Colo.; Jonathan and Marie Caplan, Atlanta, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Benjamin, Alex, Hannah, Ari, Liam, Amanda, and Lauren; two brothers, Reuben Caplan, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Mashel Caplan, Pittsburgh; and many loving nieces and nephews. His family and friends will always remember him as a true gentleman and the kindest person they ever knew. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. There will be a graveside service on Friday at 11 a.m. in Agudath Achim Cemetery, 1819-21st Avenue, Beaver Falls, with Rabbi Sharon Henry officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Jewish National Fund, 6425 Living Place, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 or to a charity of your choice. The HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, was handling arrangements.