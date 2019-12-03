Marjory June McCoy Daugherty Township Marjory June McCoy, 95, of Daugherty Twp., died Sunday December 1, 2019, at Concordia of Villa St. Joseph. Born September 9, 1924, in New Brighton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Thelma (Boren) Plassmeyer. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Marjory took great pride in being the former owner/manager of the Gingerbread Nook and Restaurant in New Brighton for over 18 years. She loved camping with her husband, Tim and their dogs at the Holiday Camplands in Pymatuning. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles McCoy in 2006, and two brothers, Carl Plassmeyer and Merle Plassmeyer. She is survived by her son, John (Darlene) McCoy of Beaver Falls; two grandchildren, Jeff (Tammy) McCoy of East Liverpool, Ohio and Brian (Raubyn) McCoy of Beaver Falls and five great-grandchildren, Samantha McCoy, Joshua MCoy, Alec Duncan, Andrew Duncan and Allyson Atkinson. Friends will be received on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily funeralhomes.com, where a service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Grove Cemetery.