Therese Ann Mihalic Formerly of Pittsburgh Therese Ann Mihalic, 76, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph, after a courageous seven-year battle with cancer. Born July 18, 1943, in Harmony Township, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Anna Stiglich Mihalic. Therese graduated from Ambridge High School in 1961. She attended Robert Morris College graduating in 1962 and went onto earn a B.S. degree in Business Administration from LaRoche College in 1980. She worked for many Pittsburgh companies including Duquesne Light, US Steel and Highmark. She retired in August 2008, from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. An avid traveler, Therese traveled throughout the world and the United States. She was a generous benefactor of many charities including the Missionary Oblates, Catholic Outreach and The St. Joseph Indian School. In addition to her parents, Therese was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and Anthony. She is survived by her brothers, Patrick, Pineville, N.C., Charles and Ann, Meadville, Paul and Karen, Brighton Twp. and a sister, Margie, Pittsburgh. She is also survived by her godmother, Mary Miskulin There will be no public visitation. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Good Samaritan Parish, 725 Glenwood Avenue, Ambridge, PA on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. Private interment will follow at Economy Cemetery. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Ebensburg House of Concordia at Villa St. Joseph, Baden and the Good Samaritan Hospice team for their compassionate care of Theresa. The family requests memorial donations be made to Concordia at Villa St. Joseph, 1030 W State Street, Baden, PA 15005 in her memory. Arrangements entrusted to BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge.