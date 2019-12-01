Charles R. 'Dick' McCanna Daugherty Township Charles R. "Dick" McCanna, 84, of Daugherty Twp., died Thursday, November 28, 2019, in Lakeview Personal Care. Born May 5, 1935, in East Brady, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles and Alene (Collwell) McCanna. A veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era, Dick was a self-employed auctioneer. He is survived by his loving wife, Eleanor M. (Winkler) McCanna; his son, Steve (Margaret) McCanna; his daughter, Missey Plum; two grandchildren, Justin Matthew and Jonathan William Plum; two brothers, Mark McCanna and Michael "Joe" (LeeAnn) McCanna; four sisters, Joy Leech, Kathy (Lou) Hickman, Vicki Parada and Robin (Ralph) Bohon; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Matthew Richard McCanna; a brother, William "Bill" McCanna; and two brothers-in-law, Albert Leech and Michael Parada. Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where military honors will be performed on Tuesday at 10:50 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. Pastor Donald MacNeil will officiate. Private interment will follow in Grove Cemetery, New Brighton. The family requests that contributions be made in Dick's name to the Wounded Warriors Project, 600 River Avenue, Suite 400 Pittsburgh, PA 15212.