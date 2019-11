Patrick J. Cody Industry Patrick J. Cody, 95, of Industry died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice. Friends will be received Sunday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland, where a service will be conducted Monday morning. Complete information will be announced in Sunday's Times.