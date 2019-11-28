Russell E. Hazen, Jr. North Sewickley Township Mr. Russell E. Hazen, Jr., 81, of North Sewickley Twp. passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at his residence. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the Calvin Presbyterian Church with his Pastor Sean Brubaker assisted by Rev. Keith Black, chaplain of Vitas Health Care officiating. Interment will be at the Locust Grove Cemetery. Members of the Veterans Honor Guard are asked to meet at the church on Saturday by 10:50 a.m. to conduct Full Military Honors. Mr. Hazen's family would like to thank the Vitas Hospice Staff for the compassionate care they extended to him. Memorial contributions in Mr. Hazen's name may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, Calvin Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund or to the donor's favorite charity.