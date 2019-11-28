John F. Holic Monaca John F. Holic, 90, of Monaca, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements will be announced at a later date by the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000.
