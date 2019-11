Jill Tritschler McDowell New Galilee Jill Tritschler McDowell, age 66 of New Galilee, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Friday from noon until 3 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition.