James H. Rapp Ambridge James H. Rapp, 72, of Ambridge, died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at home. Born December 27, 1946, in Sewickley, a son of the late Elmer and Frances Swoboda Rapp. He was retired from CCBC, and was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, the Hopewell VFW and the Vietnam Veterans of America. He was U. S. Army Vietnam Veteran. Surviving are his wife, Mary Ann Jula Rapp; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jamie and Matt Beilstein, Mercer and Mandy and Garrett Mudrick, Economy and two brothers and a sister-in-law, William and Mary Jane Rapp, New Orleans and John Roger Rapp, Moon Twp. Friends will be received Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m., with the Reverend Bert Domineck officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. The Beaver County Special Unit will meet Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home to provide Full Military Honors.