Francis E. 'Butch' Duke East Liverpool Francis E. 'Butch' Duke of East Liverpool, passed away at the East Liverpool City Hospital on Saturday, November 23, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Born in Paden City, W.Va., on November 30, 1940, Butch was the oldest of seven children born to the late John E. and Mary Raymer Duke. A protestant by faith, he had been baptized and raised in the Chester First Christian Church. Butch was a 1959 graduate of Chester High School. A Moose International Pilgrim, he was the administrator and an active member of the East Liverpool Moose Lodge #122. Also, he was a member of the East Liverpool VFW Post 66 and American Legion Post 374. Butch proudly served his country with the U.S. Air Force during the early 1960s. On April 9, 1998, he married Carol Cain Duke of East Liverpool and she survives him at home. Butch also leaves three stepsons, Dan (Kristie) White of East Liverpool, Norman (Shawn) Carpenter of East Palestine, and Mark (Susan) Carpenter of Mesa, Ariz.; two sisters, Pennie (Skip) Ferguson of New Cumberland and Tonya (Mike) Bauman of Flower Mound, Texas; two brothers, Tim (Cherise) Duke of Anderson, S.C. and Steve (Joyce) Duke of Wheeling, W.Va.; six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lou and Bobby Jean Duke. Pastor Robert McGuire of the Chester First Christian Church will celebrate Butch's life at the ARNER FUNERAL CHAPEL in Chester on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Shadow Lawn Memory Gardens in Newell. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m.