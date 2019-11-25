George C. Wolff Moon Township George C. Wolff, 86, of Moon Twp, died on Thursday, November 21, 2019, in his home. He was born in New Castle, on August 17, 1933, the son of the late George and Johanna (Taub) Wolff. He served his country in the U.S. Army and retired from Eastern Airlines after 30 years of service as a ticket agent. He also retired after 12 years of service from Charlie Brown's Airport Parking. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Edna (Lechner) Wolff; three sons, Doug Wolff (Lorie), Texas, Scott Wolff (Charlene), Moon Twp. and Mike Wolff (Stephanie), Texas; a grandson, John Wolff, Texas and a step-grandson, Joe Gavita (Dana), Mt. Lebanon. His loving feline companion, Morris will miss him as well. Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TOWNSHIP, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, corner of Beaver Grade and Coraopolis Heights Road. Interment and Military Honors will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pa. on Wednesday. The family wishes to thank Jimmy and Stu for all the time they spent with George over all these years. A special thanks to his "Blonde Angel" Diane for all the love and precious moments during his final days. www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com