Joyce Oliphant Beaver Joyce Oliphant, 61, of Beaver, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born on March 27, 1958, in Waynesburg, Pa., a daughter of Robert Oliphant and the late Marjorie Oliphant. In addition to her mother, Joyce was preceded in death by two sisters, Victoria Hurd and Mary Jane Oliphant. She is survived by five sisters, Cheryl Gandee, Elizabeth Rausch and her husband Jerry, Brenda Varner, Charlene Sessie, and Barbara Kaye Johns. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the ARC Residential staff and program for their continuous care and support. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 1 to 5 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com , where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.