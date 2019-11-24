Bonnie Williamson Center Township Bonnie Williamson, 86, of Center Twp., passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Heritage Valley, Beaver. Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Susan and David Hess; a son, Andy Williamson; three grandchildren, Lindsay, Robin, and Jonathan and two grandchildren, Caledonia, and Penelope. Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial service on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Conway Christian Missionary and Alliance Church Friendship House, 1100 Highland Ave, Conway, PA 15027, with Rev. Rich Grassel officiating. Bonnie loved her family and was very proud of them. Her main goal in life was to teach her family to love Jesus, and for that, her family is grateful. Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, Pa. 15061.