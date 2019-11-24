Anna Mary Tierney Formerly of Moon Township Anna Mary Tierney, East Palestine, Ohio, formerly of Moon Twp., passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was born in 1937 in Pittsburgh, Pa., the oldest of five Kennelly siblings and the daughter of the late Edward and Margaret Conroy Kennelly. Anna is loved and will be missed by her three daughters, Marsha Ann Savage, Mona (Daniel) Tierney-Lloyd, and Jamie Marie Tierney; her grandchildren, Traleigh Savage, Wesley (Dana) Donaldson, and Antwuan, Autumn, Emmanuel and Clayton Tierney; and by her three great-grandchildren, Elijah Savage, and Luca and Mila Donaldson. Also surviving are her brothers, Daniel (Gladys) Kennelly and John V. "Jack" (Nadine) Kennelly and two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Kennelly and Susan Kennelly. Anna's husband of 53 years, James Tierney, whom she married on July 24, 1954, preceded her in death on January 9, 2007. Also preceding her in death were her brothers, James Kennelly and Edward P. Kennelly. Anna was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in East Palestine, Ohio. She had worked for Optometric Care in Aliquippa, Pa., for over 20 years, and was one of the founders and an officer of Brodmor HOA. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the VAN DYKE-SWANEY-RETTIG FUNERAL HOME, 60 W. Martin St., East Palestine, Ohio. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, East Palestine, Ohio, with Father Christopher Cicero officiating and Father Peter Murphy co-officiating. Entombment will be at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Aliquippa, Pa., on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome a donation to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in honor of Anna. Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com