Kathleen Peterson Formerly of Beaver Kathleen Peterson, 88, formerly of Beaver, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, in Rochester Manor. She was born March 31, 1931, in Burgettstown, the daughter of the late John and Angeline Brockman Dunn. She was the owner of the Beaver Falls Dairy Queen from 1975 to 1991. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Peterson in 2010; son, Joseph Flara and brothers, Roy Dunn and Willis Dunn. Surviving her are her sons, Daniel (Leslie) Flara and Lou (Amy) Peterson; grandchildren, Daniel Flara, Jr., Danielle Flara, Jamie Jamison, Joseph Flara, Jr., Hilarie Flara, Jacob Peterson and Alyssa Peterson; great-grandchildren, Machaela, Amelia, Danika, Payton, Dominic and Vivian; brother, John (Maryann) Dunn; sister, Hester (Joseph) Roszler and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver, where a Blessing Service will be conducted Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. by Father Robert Miller of Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Beaver. Interment will follow in Beaver Cemetery. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, Pittsburgh Office, 2835 E. Carson St. Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net.