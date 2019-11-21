Elaine Marie O'Neill Coraopolis Elaine Marie O'Neill, 55, of Coraopolis, youngest daughter of John A. and Walburga C. (Neff) O'Neill, both deceased, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. A long-time resident of the Allegheny Valley School's various group homes for exceptional children, Elaine was most recently a resident at the AVS Coraopolis Campus. A special thank you to all the selfless care-givers who have attended to Elaine's daily needs over the years. Our family extends heartfelt thanks to all the workers and staff who daily attend to the special needs residents at Allegheny Valley School. Elaine is survived by five brothers and one sister, John (Marion) O'Neill of Prospect, Joe (Rose) O'Neill of Center Township, Maureen (Dan) Houlihan of Zelienople, Larry O'Neill of Monaca, Greg (Lynne) O'Neill of Columbus, Ohio, and Charlie (Marjie) O'Neill of Brighton Township. "Aunt Elaine" is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Monaca. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Hopewell Township. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine's memory can be made to the Allegheny Valley School (AVS), Corporate Center, 1996 Ewings Mill Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108 - 3380. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneral home.com.