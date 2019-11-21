Barry R. Altamos Rochester Barry R. Altamos, 78, of Rochester went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 15, 2019. He was born on December 14, 1940, in Natrona Heights, Pa., a son of the late Russell and Jane (Foust) Altamos. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn (Painter) Altamos; his children, Rick (Vicki) Altamos, Jan Altamos, Pam (Ray) Conley, and Jennifer Altamos; six grandchildren, Ray J. Conley, Amanda (Zach) Brewer, Brad Altamos, Jonny Conley, Jenna Conley, and Jessica Conley; two great-grandchildren, Laila Sherod and Lawson Brewer; and his brother, Rick Lohmeyer. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army Reserves, and Pennsylvania National Guard. He was formerly employed by Pittsburgh Bridge and Iron in Rochester. He retired as a corrections officer. Along with spending time with family, he enjoyed fishing and leatherworking. He attended Faith 2 Faith Ministries in Rochester. There will be no public service or viewing. Interment will be at Allegheny County Memorial Park, Allison Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital and Faith 2 Faith Ministries, 307 East Washington St., Rochester, PA 15074. Arrangements by the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 502 Adams St.