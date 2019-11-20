Beverly J. Lucarelli Ellwood City Beverly J. Lucarelli, 81, of Ellwood City, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at the Heritage Valley Medical Center in Beaver, following a lengthy illness. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Burial to follow at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Members of the Holy Redeemer Christian Mothers are asked to meet at the church on Friday by 9:50 a.m. to form an honor guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to Club Hope Foundation, 237 Sixth Street, Ellwood City, PA 16117.