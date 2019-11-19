Robert Doebler Sewickley Robert Doebler, 75, died on Saturday, November 16, 2019, following a lifelong battle with numerous chronic illnesses, most significantly polycystic kidney disease. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Paula (Romansky); his daughter, Stefanie; his son, Matthew, and daughter-in-law, Kati (Jung); his granddaughters, Libby and Heidi; his brother, James (Carol) Doebler; sisters, Miriam (David) Barton and Elizabeth (Edward) Rabenda; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. Bob was born on September 4, 1944, in North Tonawanda, New York, to the late Elmer and Lois (Bohlman) Doebler. The family moved frequently in connection with his father's relocation for work. Bob delivered papers with his brother in Niagara Falls; worked on the family farm in Wilson, New York; and played football at Coraopolis High School. His family fondly referred to him as "Yak," which derived from a secret family language that he and his siblings adopted when they were young. He was introduced to Paula, the love of his life, by a mutual friend in Washington, DC, and was overjoyed when she agreed to marry him. She repaid the favor when she gave him one of her kidneys in 2001, which afforded him 18 additional years with his family. They celebrated their 45th anniversary earlier this year. A career student, he earned his medical degree, three master's degrees, and a bachelor's degree from State University of New York Upstate Medical Center at Syracuse, Harvard University, Carnegie Mellon University, Robert Morris University, and Pennsylvania State University, respectively. Even later in life, he was rarely seen without a physics or genetics textbook. Bob practiced urology for 45 years and was deeply committed to the health and wellbeing of his patients. He trained at the United States Naval Regional Medical Center in Philadelphia and served in the United States Navy Medical Corp for seven years in Philadelphia; Naples, Italy; and Charleston, South Carolina. He founded his medical practice, Valley Urological Associates, in 1981 and continued to serve patients in the Sewickley Valley until months before his death. He had a love for reading and learning was surpassed only by his affection for and dedication to his family. He was happiest when he was surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and dogs. Despite his surgery schedule, he rarely missed a lacrosse game, dance recital, or school play. Bob loved driving his convertible with the top down, taking long naps in front of a fire, and going to the movies on Friday nights. He will be missed. There will be a memorial service followed by a reception on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Edgeworth Club. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood, Animal Friends, or Girls Hope of Pittsburgh. Arrangements were entrusted to COPELAND SEWICKLEY FUNERAL HOME, 702 Beaver St., www.copelandfuneralhomes.com