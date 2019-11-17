Tracy L. Stuck West Mayfield Tracy L. Stuck, 49, of West Mayfield, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at home. Born March 17, 1970, in Brighton Twp., she is the daughter of the late James and Patricia (Tapper) Thompson. She was a member of Mayfield Bible Baptist Church. Tracy was a very outgoing person and loved talking to anyone. Surviving are her loving husband of 19 years, Scott Stuck; son, Brandon Murphy; two daughters, Tammy and Anna Murphy; two grandchildren, Destiny and Carly; two brothers, Jon (Lana) Thompson and Mike Thompson, both of Beaver Falls; and several nieces, nephews, and their families. Friends will be received Monday from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. in J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com. Dr. Kenneth Manypenny, pastor of Mayfield Bible Baptist Church, officiating. Private interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Daugherty Twp.