Janet Louise Singleton Baden Janet Louise Singleton, 78, of Baden, formerly of Harmony Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019 in Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver, with her family by her side. She was born August 2, 1941, in South Heights, Pa, to the late Harry and Carrie (Davis) Brown. Her passions in life next to raising her children and watching her grandchildren grow up were attending car cruises and working alongside her husband Butch for many years at Singleton's Auto Repair. Janet enjoyed life. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Ambridge and a member of the Baden Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were a daughter, Carrie Ann Singleton; two grandsons, Joshua Singleton and Samuel Staving; three sisters, Lorraine Andrews, Marie Huey and Rowena Fink and a brother, Robert Brown. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Clarence E. "Butch" Singleton; children, Clarence E. "Butchie" (Dawn Marie) Singleton II of Baden, Patricia (Jonny) Jackson of McKees Rocks, Brian (Patricia) Singleton of Baden and Kimberly (Denny) Falk of Conway, grandchildren, Nicholas Staving, Amber (Drew) Austin, Shelbi Singleton, Jacob Singleton, Jalynn Falk, Caleb Falk; sisters, Linda Halliday and Joyce Luther and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Her pastor, the Rev. Matthew Klenk will officiate. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www. sykafuneralhome.com.